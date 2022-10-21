Lee Hodges shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Lee Hodges hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hodges's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 4 under for the round.