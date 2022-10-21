Kurt Kitayama shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Kurt Kitayama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Jon Rahm; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Kitayama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kitayama at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kitayama had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

Kitayama tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kitayama's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Kitayama chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kitayama's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 6 under for the round.