Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 71st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kisner hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kisner's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.