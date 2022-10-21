Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.