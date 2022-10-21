-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 12 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Bradley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Bradley's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
