K.H. Lee shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee drains birdie putt from the fringe at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lee hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lee's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lee hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.
