K.H. Lee shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lee hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lee's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lee hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.