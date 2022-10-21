Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Justin Thomas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.