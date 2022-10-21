Justin Suh putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Justin Suh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Justin Suh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Suh had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Suh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Suh's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Suh had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.