Jordan Spieth putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Jordan Spieth went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Spieth hit his 112 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Spieth had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Spieth's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.