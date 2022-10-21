Jon Rahm shoots 9-under 62 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jon Rahm hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Kurt Kitayama; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Rahm's 69 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Rahm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rahm had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

Rahm hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rahm's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 10 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 9 under for the round.