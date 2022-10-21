John Huh shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

John Huh hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Huh chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Huh hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.