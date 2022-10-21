Jason Day shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Day's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Day missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Day to 3 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.