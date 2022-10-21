J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day in 70th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, J.T. Poston's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.