J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.