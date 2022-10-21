Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Matsuyama hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.