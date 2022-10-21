Harris English putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Harris English hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fourth. This moved English to even-par for the round.

English got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.