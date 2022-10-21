Gary Woodland shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Woodland hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Woodland went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Woodland hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Woodland had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.