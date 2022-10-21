Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Grillo's tee shot went 280 yards to the native area, his second shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Grillo chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grillo's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.