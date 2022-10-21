Denny McCarthy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 129 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.