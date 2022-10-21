Davis Riley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Davis Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 71st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Riley hit his 104 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Riley's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Riley's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 4 over for the round.