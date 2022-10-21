Danny Willett shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Danny Willett hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Willett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Willett chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Willett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

Willett missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Willett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.