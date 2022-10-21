Corey Conners shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Conners had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Conners chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.