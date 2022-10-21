-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sets up birdie from 165 yards at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
