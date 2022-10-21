Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Bezuidenhout chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.