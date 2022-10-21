Chris Kirk shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Kirk hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 170-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kirk's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.