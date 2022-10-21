Chez Reavie putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-5 second, Chez Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Reavie hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Reavie went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.