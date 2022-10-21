Cameron Young shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Cameron Young hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Young hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Young hit his 108 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Young hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Young had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Young missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Young to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Young's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Young hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.