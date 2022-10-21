Cam Davis shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Cam Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Aaron Wise; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Davis's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Davis hit his 103 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis tee shot went 186 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Davis hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Davis's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 5 under for the round.