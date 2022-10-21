Byeong Hun An shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, An chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, An's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, An chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved An to 1 under for the round.