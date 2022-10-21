Brian Harman putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Harman's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.