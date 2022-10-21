Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendon Todd hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Todd hit his 128 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Todd hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Todd's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.