Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Steele hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Steele hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.