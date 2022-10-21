Bio Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Bio Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kim hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.