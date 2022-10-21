Billy Horschel shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Horschel hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Horschel hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.