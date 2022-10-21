Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Putnam's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Putnam's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Putnam went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.