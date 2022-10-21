Alex Smalley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Smalley's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

At the third, 360-yard par-4, Smalley hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.