Alex Noren shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Noren hit his 134 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 89 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.