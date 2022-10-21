Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Adam Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Hadwin chipped in his third shot from 134 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

Hadwin tee shot went 187 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Hadwin's tee shot went 283 yards to the native area, his second shot went 44 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.