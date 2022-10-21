Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Cam Davis; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Wise hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Wise hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Wise hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wise's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wise hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.