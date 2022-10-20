Yoseop Seo shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Yoseop Seo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Seo finished his day tied for 75th at 5 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Seo got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seo to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third, Seo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seo to 2 over for the round.

Seo hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Seo to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Seo's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Seo hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Seo to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Seo had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seo to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Seo to 5 over for the round.