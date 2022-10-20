Yongjun Bae finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Yongjun Bae hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Bae chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Bae got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bae to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to even for the round.

Bae hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Bae's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.