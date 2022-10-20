Yeongsu Kim shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Yeongsu Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the day.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 2 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.