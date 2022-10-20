Wyndham Clark shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, and Cam Davis; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.