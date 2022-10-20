-
Webb Simpson finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
October 20, 2022
In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Webb Simpson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Simpson's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Simpson hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
