Viktor Hovland putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under with Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, and Taylor Moore; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Viktor Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hovland went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hovland's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.