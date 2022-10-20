Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under with Seamus Power, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Tyrrell Hatton chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hatton's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Hatton went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.