Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Merritt had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Merritt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.