Trey Mullinax shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 1st at 6 under with Gary Woodland; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Mullinax hit his 259 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 7 under for the round.

Mullinax tee shot went 197 yards to the native area and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 6 under for the round.