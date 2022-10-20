Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 280 yards to the native area, his second shot went 137 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.