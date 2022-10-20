Tom Kim shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tom Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.